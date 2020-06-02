BIOMERICA, INC. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosures.

On June 1, 2020, Biomerica, Inc. (“Biomerica”) issued a press release announcing that it had signed agreements with Mayo Clinic to join its clinical trial for its InFoods product. It also announced that it had received a patent in Japan pertaining to its Infoods product. A copy of Biomerica’s press release is furnished hereto as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated in this Item 7.01 in its entirety.

The information contained in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of, or otherwise regarded as filed under, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 26, 2020, the Japanese Patent Office issued Biomerica’s first Japanese patent pertaining to the Company’s InFoods® family of products that allow for a revolutionary new treatment option for patients suffering from IBS and several other disease states. Specifically, this patent (JP,6681907,B) contains numerous claims that broadly cover a product that enables physicians to identify patient-specific foods (e.g. pork, milk, shrimp, broccoli, chickpeas, etc.), that when removed from the diet, may alleviate or improve an individual\’s IBS symptoms including, but not limited to, constipation, diarrhea, bloating, pain and indigestion. It is estimated that about 19 million people in Japan suffer from IBS.

On May 28, 2020, the Company signed definitive agreements with Mayo Clinic to join the clinical trial for Biomerica’s new InFoods® diagnostic-guided therapy (DGT), designed to alleviate Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) symptoms. Mayo Clinic can now begin enrollment of patients in this trial.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

