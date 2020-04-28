Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

ITEM 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On April 28, 2020, Southern First Bancshares, Inc., holding company for Southern First Bank, issued a press release announcing its financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

ITEM 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Earnings Press Release for period ended March 31, 2020.



About Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that owns the capital stock of Southern First Bank (the Bank), a South Carolina state bank, and all of the stock of Greenville First Statutory Trust I and II (the Trusts). The Bank is a commercial bank with approximately nine retail offices located in Greenville, Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina. The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (the FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the public. In addition to deposit and loan services, the Company offers other bank services, such as Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, direct deposit and automatic drafts for various accounts. The Bank offers a range of lending services, including real estate, commercial, and equity-line consumer loans to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses, and professional firms.