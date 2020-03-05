Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 5, 2020, Plug Power Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), released its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019 by posting its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Shareholder Letter on its website. The full text of the Shareholder Letter is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference in this Item 2.02.

The information in this Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

The information set forth under Item 2.02 is incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Plug Power Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Shareholder Letter dated March 5, 2020.



About Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. is a provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used for the industrial off-road market and the stationary power market. The Company’s product line includes GenKey, GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare and ReliOn. GenKey offers solutions to customers transitioning their material handling vehicles to fuel cell power. GenDrive is a hydrogen fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system. It provides power to material handling vehicles. GenFuel is a hydrogen fueling delivery system. It is designed to allow customers to refuel its GenDrive units for productivity. GenCare is an ongoing maintenance program for both the GenDrive fuel cells and GenFuel products. ReliOn is a stationary fuel cell solution. It provides scalable, modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation and utility sectors.