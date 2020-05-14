GLOBAL ARENA HOLDING, INC. (OTCMKTS:GAHC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.



About GLOBAL ARENA HOLDING, INC. (OTCMKTS:GAHC)

Global Arena Holding Inc. (GAHI) is a holding company, focusing on financial services and technology software companies. The Company is focused on acquiring technologies, patents and companies having the ability to leverage the blockchain crypto technology. The Company, through Global Election Services, Inc. (GES), provides technology-enabled election services primarily for organized labor associations. GAHI Acquisition Corp. is the subsidiary of the Company. The Company was a financial services firm.