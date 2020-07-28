SEC Filings First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On July 28, 2020, First Financial Northwest, Inc. (the “Company”) issued its earnings release for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the earnings release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is being furnished herewith and this list shall constitute the exhibit index:

99.1 First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s earnings release dated July 28, 2020