Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The Company today issued a press release and will hold a teleconference on March 11, 2021, reporting its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2020. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as an exhibit and is incorporated herein by reference. The press release and a teleconference visual presentation are also available on the Company\’s website at www.horizonglobal.com.
The information furnished to this Item 2.02, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities under that Section and shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits. The following exhibit is furnished herewith:
Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through two segments: Cequent Americas and Cequent APEA. The Cequent Americas segment consists of two operating segments: Cequent Performance Products (CPP), a manufacturer of aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) towing and trailering products and accessories, and Cequent Consumer Products (CCP), a provider of towing, trailering, vehicle protection and cargo management solutions serving the end user through retailers. The Cequent Americas segment has operates in North America, and its towing and trailering-related products are sold through retail, aftermarket and OE channels. The Cequent APEA segment focuses its sales and manufacturing efforts outside of the Americas, operating in Australia.

