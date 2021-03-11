Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
About Horizon Global Corporation (NYSE:HZN)
Horizon Global Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of a range of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products serving the automotive aftermarket, retail and original equipment (OE) channels. The Company operates through two segments: Cequent Americas and Cequent APEA. The Cequent Americas segment consists of two operating segments: Cequent Performance Products (CPP), a manufacturer of aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) towing and trailering products and accessories, and Cequent Consumer Products (CCP), a provider of towing, trailering, vehicle protection and cargo management solutions serving the end user through retailers. The Cequent Americas segment has operates in North America, and its towing and trailering-related products are sold through retail, aftermarket and OE channels. The Cequent APEA segment focuses its sales and manufacturing efforts outside of the Americas, operating in Australia.