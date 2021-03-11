SEC Filings ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 11, 2021, ENGlobal Corporation issued a press release reporting fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 2.02 (including the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference in this Item 2.02) is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be been incorporated by reference under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth in such a filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibit is included with this Current Report on Form 8-K:

Exhibit No. Description

Exhibit 99.1. Press release dated March 11, 2021