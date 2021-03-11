On March 10, 2021, Broadway Financial Corporation (“Broadway” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ Capital Markets: BYFC), today announced that the leading independent proxy advisory firms, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC, have recommended that Broadway stockholders vote “FOR” the pending merger with CFBanc Corporation (“CFBanc”). A copy of the Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

Investors and security holders will be able to obtain free copies of these documents and other documents containing important information about the Company and CFBanc through the website maintained by the SEC at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the documents filed with the SEC by the Company are also be available free of charge on the Company's website at https://www.broadwayfederalbank.com/financial-highlights.

