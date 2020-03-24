AKERS BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:AKER) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

Membership Interest Purchase Agreement

On March 23, 2020, Akers Biosciences, Inc. (the “ Company ”) entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the “ MIPA ”) with the members of Cystron Biotech, LLC (individually, each a “ Seller ,” and collectively, the “ Sellers ”), to which the Company will acquire 100% of the membership interests (the “ Membership Interests ”) of Cystron Biotech, LLC (“ Cystron ”).

As consideration for the Membership Interests, the Company will deliver to the Sellers: (1) that number of newly issued shares of the Company’s common stock equal to 19.9% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company’s common stock and pre-funded warrants as of the date of the MIPA, but, to the extent that the issuance of the Company’s common stock would result in any Seller owning in excess of 4.9% of the Company’s outstanding common stock, then, at such Seller’s election, such Seller may receive “common stock equivalent” preferred shares with a customary 4.9% blocker (with such common stock and preferred stock collectively referred to as “ Common Stock Consideration ”), and (2) $1,000,000.

Additionally, the Company shall (A) make an initial payment to the Sellers of up to $1,000,000 upon the Company’s receipt of cumulative gross proceeds from the consummation of an initial equity offering after the date of the MIPA of $8,000,000, and (B) pay to Sellers an amount in cash equal to 10% of the gross proceeds in excess of $8,000,000 raised from future equity offerings after the date of the MIPA until the Sellers have received an aggregate additional cash consideration equal to $10,000,000. Upon the achievement of certain milestones, including the completion of a Phase 2 study that meets its primary endpoints, Sellers will be entitled to receive an additional 750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock or, in the event the Company is unable to obtain stockholder approval for the issuance of such shares, 750,000 shares of non-voting preferred stock that are valued following the achievement of such milestones and shall bear a 10% annual dividend (the “ Milestone Shares ”). Sellers will also be entitled to contingent payments from the Company of up to $20,750,000 upon the achievement of certain milestones, including the approval of a new drug application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Company shall also make quarterly royalty payments to Sellers equal to 5% of the net sales of a COVID-19 vaccine or combination product by the Company (the “ COVID-19 Vaccine ”) for a period of five (5) years following the first commercial sale of the COVID-19 Vaccine; provided, that such payment shall be reduced to 3% for any net sales of the COVID-19 Vaccine above $500 million.

In addition, Sellers shall be entitled to receive 12.5% of the transaction value, as defined in the MIPA, of any change of control transaction, as defined in the MIPA, that occurs prior to the fifth (5th) anniversary of the closing date of the MIPA, provided that the Company is still developing the COVID-19 Vaccine at that time. Following the consummation of any change of control transaction, the Sellers shall not be entitled to any payments as described above under the MIPA.

Support Agreement

On March 23, 2020, as an inducement to enter into the MIPA, and as one of the conditions to the consummation of the transactions contemplated by the MIPA, the Sellers entered into a shareholder voting agreement with the Company (the “ Support Agreement ”), to which each Seller agreed to vote their shares of the Company’s common stock or preferred stock in favor of each matter proposed and recommended for approval by the Company’s management at every meeting of the stockholders and on any action or approval by written consent of the stockholders.

Registration Rights Agreement

To induce the Sellers to enter into the MIPA, on March 23, 2020, the Company entered into a registration rights agreement (the “ Registration Rights Agreement ”) with the Sellers, to which the Company shall by the 30th day following the closing of the transactions contemplated by the MIPA, file with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the “ SEC ”) an initial Registration Statement on Form S-3 (if such form is available for use by the Company at such time) or, otherwise, on Form S-1, covering all of the shares of the Company’s common stock issued, or underlying the preferred stock issued, at closing under the MIPA and to subsequently register the common stock issued or underlying the preferred stock issued at Milestone Shares.

License Agreement

Cystron is a party to a License and Development Agreement (the “ Initial License Agreement ”) with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. (“ Premas ”). As a condition to the Company’s entry into the MIPA, Cystron amended and restated the Initial License Agreement on March 19, 2020 (as amended and restated, the “ License Agreement ”). to the License Agreement, Premas granted Cystron, amongst other things, an exclusive license with respect to Premas’ vaccine platform for the development of a vaccine against COVID-19 and other corona virus infections.

Upon the achievement of certain developmental milestones by Cystron, Cystron shall pay to Premas a total of up to $2,000,000.

The foregoing summaries of the MIPA, the Support Agreement, the Registration Rights Agreement and the License Agreement are not complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference. The securities issued to the Sellers to the MIPA were issued in reliance upon the exemption from the registration requirements in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “ Securities Act ”), and Regulation D (Rule 506) under the Securities Act. Each Seller represented that it was an “accredited investor” (as defined by Rule 501 under the Securities Act).

On March 24, 2020, the Company filed the Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock (the “ Certificate of Designation ”) with the Secretary of State of the State of New Jersey. to the Certificate of Designation, in the event of the Company’s liquidation or winding up of its affairs, the holders of the Company’s Series D Convertible Preferred Stock (the “ Preferred Stock ”) will be entitled to receive the same amount that a holder of the Company’s common stock would receive if the Preferred Stock were fully converted (disregarding for such purposes any conversion limitations set forth in the Certificate of Designation) to common stock which amounts shall be paid pari passu with all holders of the Company’s common stock. Each share of Preferred Stock has a stated value equal to $0.01 (the “ Stated Value ”), subject to increase as set forth in Section 7 of the Certificate of Designation.

A holder of Preferred Stock is entitled at any time to convert any whole or partial number of shares of Preferred Stock into shares of the Company’s common stock determined by dividing the Stated Value of the Preferred Stock being converted by the conversion price of $0.01 per share.

A holder of Preferred Stock will be prohibited from converting Preferred Stock into shares of the Company’s common stock if, as a result of such conversion, the holder, together with its affiliates, would own more than 4.99% of the total number of shares of the Company’s common stock then issued and outstanding (with such ownership restriction referred to as the “ Beneficial Ownership Limitation ”). However, any holder may increase or decrease such percentage to any other percentage not in excess of 9.99%, provided that any increase in such percentage shall not be effective until 61 days after such notice to the Company.

Subject to the Beneficial Ownership Limitation, on any matter presented to the stockholders of the Company for their action or consideration at any meeting of stockholders of the Company (or by written consent of stockholders in lieu of a meeting), each holder of Preferred Stock will be entitled to cast the number of votes equal to the number of whole shares of the Company’s common stock into which the shares of Preferred Stock beneficially owned by such holder are convertible as of the record date for determining stockholders entitled to vote on or consent to such matter (taking into account all Preferred Stock beneficially owned by such holder). Except as otherwise required by law or by the other provisions of the Company’s certificate of incorporation, the holders of Preferred Stock will vote together with the holders of the Company’s common stock and any other class or series of stock entitled to vote thereon as a single class.

A holder of Preferred Stock shall be entitled to receive dividends as and when paid to the holders of the Company’s common stock on an as-converted basis.

The foregoing summary of the Certificate of Designation is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of Exhibit 3.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

On March 24, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing its entry into the MIPA and its acquisition of the License Agreement. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is hereby incorporated by reference herein.

3.1 Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock 10.1 Membership Interest Purchase Agreement 10.2 Support Agreement 10.3 Registration Rights Agreement 10.4 License Agreement 99.1 Press release, dated March 24, 2020



