ZOSANO PHARMA CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

On March 4, 2020, Zosano Pharma Corporation (the “Company”) entered into a securities purchase agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with certain institutional investors for the issuance and sale in a registered direct offering of (i) 11,903,506 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), and (ii) warrants to purchase up to a total of 11,903,506 shares of Common Stock (the “Warrants”) at an offering price of $0.9275 per share and accompanying Warrant. The shares of Common Stock and the Warrants were immediately separable and issued separately, but were purchased together in this offering. The offering closed on March 6, 2020.

Each Warrant is exercisable for one share of Common Stock at an exercise price of $0.8025 per share, is exercisable immediately upon issuance and has a term of five years from the date of issuance.

H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The Company estimates that the net proceeds from the offering will be approximately $10.2 million, assuming no exercise of the Warrants issued in the offering and after deducting the placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company currently expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for pre-commercialization activities and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The offering was made to the Company’s effective shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-229686) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus filed with the SEC.

The foregoing descriptions of the Purchase Agreement and the Warrants are not complete and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the full text of the form of Purchase Agreement and the form of Warrant, copies of which are filed as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 4.1, respectively, and incorporated by reference herein.

A copy of the opinion of Latham & Watkins LLP relating to the validity of the securities issued in the offering is filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This report contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected use of proceeds from the offering. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the Company’s business in general, see the Company’s prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on March 5, 2020, including the documents incorporated by reference therein, which include the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 25, 2019 and its other periodic reports filed with the SEC. The Company does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this report, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.