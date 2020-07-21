HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On April 20, 2020, HMN Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) that included financial information for its quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99 to this Form 8-K and incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02. The information included in the Press Release is to be considered furnished under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
|Press Release dated July 20, 2020
About HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF)
HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN) is a stock savings bank holding company that owns Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates retail banking and loan production facilities in Minnesota, Iowa and Wisconsin. The Bank has two subsidiaries, Osterud Insurance Agency, Inc., which offers financial planning products and services, and HFSB Property Holdings, LLC, which acts as an intermediary for the Bank in holding and operating certain foreclosed properties. HMN’s business involves attracting deposits from the general public and businesses and using such deposits to originate or purchase one- to four-family residential, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans, among others. HMN invests in mortgage-backed and related securities, the United States government agency obligations and other permissible investments. HMN serves the southern Minnesota counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Houston, Mower, Olmsted and Winona, and portions of Steele, Goodhue and Wabasha.