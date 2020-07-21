HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

On April 20, 2020, HMN Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release (the “Press Release”) that included financial information for its quarter ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the Press Release is attached as Exhibit 99 to this Form 8-K and incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02. The information included in the Press Release is to be considered furnished under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d)Exhibits

Press Release dated July 20, 2020