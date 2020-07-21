Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company has prepared presentation materials (the “Investor Presentation”) that management intends to use during its previously announced Second Quarter 2020 conference call on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company’s operations and performance. The Investor Presentation also contains continued updates on the Company’s COVID-19 response plan. The Company may use the Investor Presentation, possibly with modifications, in presentations to current and potential investors, analysts, lenders, business partners, acquisition candidates, customers, employees and others with an interest in the Company and its business.

A copy of the Investor Presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this report and incorporated here by reference. The Investor Presentation is also available on the Company\’s website at http://ir.mercbank.com. Materials on the Company’s website are not part of or incorporated by reference into this report.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, and shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit Number Description

99.1 Press release of Mercantile Bank Corporation dated July 21, 2020, reporting financial results and earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

99.2 Mercantile Bank Corporation Investor Presentation dated July 21, 2020.