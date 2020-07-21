CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:CRT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.



CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 d71836dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 EXHIBIT 99.1 [NEWS RELEASE LETTERHEAD OF CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST APPEARS HERE] CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST DECLARES JULY CASH DISTRIBUTION Dallas,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CROSS TIMBERS ROYALTY TRUST (NYSE:CRT)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is an express trust. The net profits interests are the principal asset of the Trust. The net profits interests consist of approximately 90% net profits interests, which are carved from producing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, and 11.11% nonparticipating royalty interests in non-producing properties located primarily in Texas and Oklahoma. The Trust’s net profits interests consist of approximately 75% net profits interests, which are carved from working interests in over four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma. All underlying royalties, underlying non-producing royalties and underlying working interest properties are owned by XTO Energy Inc. The underlying properties include over 2,900 producing properties with established production histories in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico. The average reserve-to-production index for the underlying properties is approximately 10 years.