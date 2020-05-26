Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
|Exhibit No.
|Description
|99.1
|Press Release Dated May 26, 2020
EX-99.1 2 ex991q1f21-earnings.htm EX-99.1 Q1F21 EARNINGS RELEASE DocumentExhibit 99.1Contact:Robert Volke – SVP,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It sells merchandise of various brands, such as Nike, Under Armour, Reebok, adidas, Easton, The North Face and Yeti. It maintains a single wholesale and logistics facility in Alabaster, Alabama. Hibbett Sports stores offer a merchandising mix of localized apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories. Sports Additions store consists of a merchandising mix of athletic footwear, and caps and a limited assortment of apparel. Hibbett Team Sales, Inc. (Team), a subsidiary of the Company, is a supplier of customized athletic apparel, equipment and footwear to school athletic programs in Alabama and parts of Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.