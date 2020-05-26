Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The Company released its results of operations for the thirteen week period ended May 2, 2020, in a press release issued on May 26, 2020.
The information in this Item, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may be incorporated by reference in another filing under the Exchange Act or Securities Act of 1933 if such subsequent filing specifically references this Form 8-K.
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosures.
The information contained in Item 2.02 (including disclaimer) is incorporated by reference into this item 7.01.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit 99.1 is furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed”.
Exhibit No. Description
99.1 Press Release Dated May 26, 2020
HIBBETT SPORTS INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex991q1f21-earnings.htm EX-99.1 Q1F21 EARNINGS RELEASE DocumentExhibit 99.1Contact:Robert Volke – SVP,…
About Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It sells merchandise of various brands, such as Nike, Under Armour, Reebok, adidas, Easton, The North Face and Yeti. It maintains a single wholesale and logistics facility in Alabaster, Alabama. Hibbett Sports stores offer a merchandising mix of localized apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories. Sports Additions store consists of a merchandising mix of athletic footwear, and caps and a limited assortment of apparel. Hibbett Team Sales, Inc. (Team), a subsidiary of the Company, is a supplier of customized athletic apparel, equipment and footwear to school athletic programs in Alabama and parts of Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.

