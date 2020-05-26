CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Story continues below

About CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing drug candidates for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company has a portfolio of clinical and preclinical compounds that it is developing for a range of indications, including CERC-301, which is an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); CERC-501, which is for substance use disorders and adjunctive treatment of MDD, and CERC-406, which is for the treatment of cognitive impairment. The Company owns the rights to its COMTi platform. Catechol O methyltransferase (COMT) is an enzyme critical for the inactivation and metabolism of dopamine and its inhibition in the brain has applicability in treating subjects with neuropsychiatric conditions, including MDD, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease and pathological gambling. Its COMTi platform comprises COMT inhibitors with selectivity for membrane bound COMT, which is the dominant form of COMT.