CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.

On May 26, 2020, Cerecor Inc. issued a press release announcing results from a biomarker study showing that the levels of LIGHT, a novel cytokine, were highly correlated with disease severity and mortality in hospitalized patients with COVID-19. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein in its entirety by reference.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
>(d) Exhibits.
Cerecor Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex-991pressrelease.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1  Cerecor and Myriad Genetics Announce that Levels of LIGHT,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About CERECOR INC. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing drug candidates for patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. The Company has a portfolio of clinical and preclinical compounds that it is developing for a range of indications, including CERC-301, which is an adjunctive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); CERC-501, which is for substance use disorders and adjunctive treatment of MDD, and CERC-406, which is for the treatment of cognitive impairment. The Company owns the rights to its COMTi platform. Catechol O methyltransferase (COMT) is an enzyme critical for the inactivation and metabolism of dopamine and its inhibition in the brain has applicability in treating subjects with neuropsychiatric conditions, including MDD, schizophrenia, Parkinson’s disease and pathological gambling. Its COMTi platform comprises COMT inhibitors with selectivity for membrane bound COMT, which is the dominant form of COMT.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR