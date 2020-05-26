CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 26, 2020, CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release in response to a letter that it received from Engine Capital LP. A copy of the press release and a copy of the letter is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01, Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.