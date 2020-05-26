CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.
On May 26, 2020, CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release in response to a letter that it received from Engine Capital LP. A copy of the press release and a copy of the letter is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 7.01, Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 are being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
CIM Commercial Trust Corp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 a20-20594_1ex99d1.htm EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 May 26,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CMCT)
CIM Commercial Trust Corporation is engaged in acquiring, owning and operating Class A office investments in urban communities throughout the United States. These communities are located in areas that include traditional downtown areas and suburban main streets. The Company operates in the business segments, including the acquisition, redevelopment, ownership and management of office real estate, multifamily real estate and hotels. Its real estate portfolio consists of over 30 assets. It has approximately 20 office properties (including over two parking garages and over two development sites), totaling approximately 5.6 million rentable square feet, which are approximately 86.9% occupied; multifamily properties, composed of over 930 units, which are approximately 92.4% occupied, and hotels, which have a total of approximately 1,070 rooms. Its office, multifamily and hotel assets are located in over 10 of the United States markets.
