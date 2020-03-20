SEC Filings Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

The Company released its results of operations for the thirteen week and fifty-two week periods ended February 1, 2020, in a press release issued on March 20, 2020.

The information in this Item, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. It may be incorporated by reference in another filing under the Exchange Act or Securities Act of 1933 if such subsequent filing specifically references this Form 8-K.

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosures.

The information contained in Item 2.02 (including disclaimer) is incorporated by reference into this item 7.01.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 is furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be “filed”.