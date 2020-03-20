Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
EX-99.1 2 a99earningsrelease-01.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Contact: Scott Humphrey Interim Chief Financial Officer (205) 942-4292HIBBETT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL 2020 RESULTS •Comparable Sales Increase 4.0% in Fourth Quarter and 5.3% in FY 2020•Fourth Quarter EPS of $0.34 and Non-GAAP Adjusted EPS of $0.51 Per Share•Full Year EPS of $1.52,…
About Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)
Hibbett Sports, Inc. operates sporting goods stores in small to mid-sized markets in the South, Southwest, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions of the United States. The Company operates approximately 1,040 stores in over 30 states, which consists of approximately 1,020 Hibbett Sports stores and over 20 Sports Additions athletic shoe stores. It sells merchandise of various brands, such as Nike, Under Armour, Reebok, adidas, Easton, The North Face and Yeti. It maintains a single wholesale and logistics facility in Alabaster, Alabama. Hibbett Sports stores offer a merchandising mix of localized apparel, footwear, equipment and accessories. Sports Additions store consists of a merchandising mix of athletic footwear, and caps and a limited assortment of apparel. Hibbett Team Sales, Inc. (Team), a subsidiary of the Company, is a supplier of customized athletic apparel, equipment and footwear to school athletic programs in Alabama and parts of Georgia, Florida and Mississippi.