Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 20, 2020, Citi Trends (the “Company”) issued a press release to provide an update on certain actions it is taking in response to the continuing spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company announced that it was temporarily closing all of its retail stores and distribution centers effective March 20, 2020 and plans to re-open them on April 3, 2020. A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Citi Trends, Inc. is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home. Within apparel, the Company offers fashion sportswear for men, women and children, including offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys and girls. Accessories include handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs and sleepwear. The Company’s home merchandise includes decorative home product, functional home product, beauty, books, toys and electronic accessories. The Company sources its merchandise from approximately 1,700 vendors, consisting of domestic manufacturers and importers.