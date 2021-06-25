AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On June 24, 2021, Wymont LLC (“Wymont”), a subsidiary of AMREP Corporation (the “Company”), completed the acquisition of a 15-acre property in the La Mirada subdivision located in Albuquerque, New Mexico (the “Property”). On June 24, 2021, Wymont entered into a Development Loan Agreement with BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque (“BOKF”). The Development Loan Agreement is evidenced by a Non-Revolving Line of Credit Promissory Note and is secured by a Mortgage, Security Agreement and Financing Statement, between Wymont and BOKF, with respect to the Property. to a Guaranty Agreement entered into by AMREP Southwest Inc. (“ASW”), a subsidiary of the Company, in favor of BOKF, ASW guaranteed Wymont’s obligations under each of the above agreements.

to the loan documentation, BOKF agrees to lend up to $7,375,000 to Wymont on a non-revolving line of credit basis to partially fund the acquisition and development of the Property. The outstanding principal amount of the loan may be prepaid at any time without penalty. The loan is scheduled to mature in June 2024. Interest on the outstanding principal amount of the loan is payable monthly at the annual rate equal to the London Interbank Offered Rate for a thirty-day interest period plus a spread of 3.0%, adjusted monthly, subject to a minimum interest rate of 3.75%. Generally, BOKF is required to release the lien of its mortgage on any commercial lot within the Property upon Wymont making a principal payment equal to the net sales proceeds with respect to the sale of such lot. BOKF is required to release the lien of its mortgage on any residential lot within the Property upon Wymont making a principal payment equal to $60,600 per such released lot.

Wymont and ASW made certain representations and warranties in connection with this loan and are required to comply with various covenants, reporting requirements and other customary requirements for similar loans. The loan documentation contains customary events of default for similar financing transactions, including: Wymont’s failure to make principal, interest or other payments when due; the failure of Wymont or ASW to observe or perform their respective covenants under the loan documentation; the representations and warranties of Wymont or ASW being false; the insolvency or bankruptcy of Wymont or ASW; and the failure of ASW to maintain a net worth of at least $32 million. Upon the occurrence and during the continuance of an event of default, BOKF may declare the outstanding principal amount and all other obligations under the loan immediately due and payable. Wymont incurred customary costs and expenses and paid certain fees to BOKF in connection with the loan.

The foregoing description of the loan documentation is a summary only and is qualified in all respects by the provisions of the loan documentation; copies of the Development Loan Agreement, Non-Revolving Line of Credit Promissory Note, Mortgage, Security Agreement and Financing Statement and Guaranty Agreement are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 through 10.4 and are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03 Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.03. On June 24, 2021, Wymont became obligated for $5,448,000 received from BOKF under the Development Loan Agreement. The outstanding principal amount under the Development Loan Agreement as of June 24, 2021 was $5,448,000.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

10.1 Development Loan Agreement, dated as of June 24, 2021, between BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque and Wymont LLC. 10.2 Non-Revolving Line of Credit Promissory Note, dated June 24, 2021, by Wymont LLC in favor of BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque. 10.3 Mortgage, Security Agreement and Financing Statement, dated as of June 24, 2021, between BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque and Wymont LLC. 10.4 Guaranty Agreement, dated as of June 24, 2021, made by AMREP Southwest Inc. for the benefit of BOKF, NA dba Bank of Albuquerque.



AMREP CORP. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm2120679d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 DEVELOPMENT LOAN AGREEMENT This Development Loan Agreement (“Agreement”) is made and entered into effective as of June 24,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About AMREP CORPORATION (NYSE:AXR)

Amrep Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates through two segments: real estate operations and fulfillment services. The Company conducts its real estate business through AMREP Southwest Inc. (AMREP Southwest) and its subsidiaries, with its activities occurring primarily in the City of Rio Rancho and certain adjoining areas of Sandoval County, New Mexico. The real estate operations include land sales and lease activities. Its fulfillment services is offered through its subsidiary Palm Coast Data LLC (Palm Coast) and its affiliates. Its fulfillment services business performs fulfillment and contact center services, including subscriber list and database management, payment and order processing and accounting, subscriber mailing services, customer service and contact center management, data processing and business intelligence solutions, print and digital marketing solutions, and product fulfillment warehousing, processing and distribution.