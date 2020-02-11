SEC Filings A10 NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE:ATEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 11, 2020, A10 Networks, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release regarding financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also posted on its website (www.a10networks.com) slides regarding such financial results. Copies of the press release and slides are attached as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, and the information in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 are incorporated herein by reference.

The information in Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibits attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits