A10 NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE:ATEN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On February 11, 2020, A10 Networks, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release regarding financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The Company also posted on its website (www.a10networks.com) slides regarding such financial results. Copies of the press release and slides are attached as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, and the information in Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2 are incorporated herein by reference.
The information in Item 2.02 and Item 9.01 in this Current Report on Form 8-K and the exhibits attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
A10 Networks, Inc. Exhibit
About A10 NETWORKS, INC. (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks, Inc. is a provider of application networking and network security technologies. The Company’s solutions enable enterprises, service providers, Web companies and government organizations to secure and optimize the performance of their data center applications, and secure their users, applications and infrastructure from Internet, Web and network threats at scale. The Company’s products are built on its Advanced Core Operating System (ACOS). The Company offers approximately four software-based solutions that are built on top of its software-based ACOS cloud-ready application networking platform and are delivered primarily on its optimized hardware appliances, including Application Delivery Controller (ADC), Carrier Grade Networking (CGN), Threat Protection System (TPS) and Convergent Firewall (CFW). Its support services include installation, phone support, repair and replacement, software updates, online tools, consulting and training services.

