HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (the “Company”) has established record and annual meeting dates for its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). The Company’s stockholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2020 will be entitled to notice of the meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting. The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on May 21, 2020 at a time and place to be included in the notice of the 2020 Annual Meeting which will accompany the Company’s proxy materials.
Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is the United States Spanish-language media company. The Company serves the United States Hispanic and Latin American markets. It operates through Hemisphere segment. It owns and operates the Spanish language networks and content production platform, including movie and telenovela channels, over two Hispanic entertainment genres and the cable television networks. The Company’s networks include Cine Latino, Inc. (Cinelatino), Televicentro of Puerto Rico, LLC (WAPA), WAPA America, Inc. (WAPA America), HMTV Pasiones US, LLC and HMTV Pasiones LatAm, LLC (collectively, Pasiones), HMTV Centroamerica TV, LLC (Centroamerica TV) and HMTV TV Dominicana, LLC (Television Dominicana). WAPA is an independent broadcast television network. WAPA America is a Spanish-language cable television network. Cinelatino is the Spanish-language cable movie network. Pasiones focuses on the program genres among Hispanics, telenovelas.

