HEMISPHERE MEDIA GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Files An 8-K Other Events

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (the “Company”) has established record and annual meeting dates for its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the “2020 Annual Meeting”). The Company’s stockholders of record at the close of business on March 23, 2020 will be entitled to notice of the meeting and to vote upon matters considered at the meeting. The 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on May 21, 2020 at a time and place to be included in the notice of the 2020 Annual Meeting which will accompany the Company’s proxy materials.