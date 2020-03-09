NEMAURA MEDICAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:NMRD) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As reported by Nemaura Medical, Inc., a Nevada corporation (the “Company”) on its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 19, 2018, the Company entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Maxim Group LLC as sales agent (“Maxim”), to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, through Maxim up to $20,000,000 in shares of its common stock, par value $0.001 per share.

On March 4, 2020, the Company and Maxim entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to the Agreement, to which the parties agreed, that notwithstanding anything in the Agreement to the contrary, the Agreement will remain in full force and effect without a specific time-period term, provided that either the Company or Maxim may terminate the Agreement upon ten (10) days’ prior written notice to the other party. No other changes to the Agreement were made by the Amendment.

The foregoing description of the Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Amendment, a copy of which is filed hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

10.1 Amendment between Nemaura Medical, Inc. and Maxim Group LLC dated March 4, 2020.



Nemaura Medical Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10x1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 March 4,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About NEMAURA MEDICAL, INC. (OTCMKTS:NMRD)

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a holding company. The Company owns a diagnostic medical device company specializing in discovering, developing and commercializing specialty medical devices. The Company’s focus is on the development of a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device, which consists of a disposable patch containing a sensor, and a non-disposable miniature electronic watch with a re-chargeable power source. CGM through a non-invasive patch can enable early detection of subtle changes in blood glucose levels. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, performs medical device research and manufacturing of a CGM, named sugarBEAT. The sugarBEAT device is a non-invasive, wireless device for use by persons with Type I and Type II diabetes, and may also be used to screen pre-diabetic patients. The sugarBEAT device extracts analytes, such as glucose, to the surface of the skin in a non-invasive manner where it is measured using sensors and interpreted using an algorithm.