On February 21, 2020, we received a “not approvable” letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, with respect to our pre-market approval, or PMA, submission on our DPP HIV-Syphilis multiplex test for commercial use in the United States. Our DPP HIV‑Syphilis System is a single-use, 15-minute screening test for the simultaneous detection of antibodies to HIV types 1 and 2 and Treponema pallidum, the bacteria that causes syphilis. The FDA’s letter indicates that the PMA submission was not approvable in its current form because of reproducibility issues at one of three test sites used in the submission.

In a separate communication, the FDA confirmed to us that the syphilis portion of the PMA submission was acceptable, as was data relating to the inclusion of the pregnant women.

On March 3, 2020, we issued a press release titled “Chembio Diagnostics Provides Update on Regulatory Status of DPP HIV-Syphilis System,” which describes our current actions and plans with respect to the FDA’s letter. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated in this report by reference.