Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On May 29, 2020, Heat Biologics, Inc. (the “Company’) announced the presentation at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) of a poster (the “Poster”) with topline data for cohort A from its ongoing Phase 2 study of HS-110 in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced non-small lung cancer in multiple treatment settings. A copy of the Poster is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference. In addition, a transcript of the virtual presentation of the Poster provided at ASCO is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2.

On May 29, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the presentation of a poster (the “Poster”) at the 2020 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO). The data presented in the Poster was obtained from cohort A from the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 trial in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMS) Opdivo® (nivolumab) for multiple treatment settings in advanced NSCLC. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.3 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The data demonstrated that significant survival benefit was observed in a cohort of previously treated, checkpoint inhibitor (CPI) naïve patients with advanced NSCLC; with a median overall survival (mOS) of 28.7 months for the intent-to-treat (ITT) patients (N = 47). This data compares favorably with published data of Checkmate-057, which reported a mOS of 12.2 months in patients who received nivolumab as single agent in a similar treatment setting. Notably, a statistically significant survival benefit with mOS of 42.1 months was observed in patients with injection site reaction (p = 0.0001). Exploratory biomarker analyses showed that overlapping CTA expression in patients’ tumors at baseline with HS-110, as well as the expression of a specific CTA were both associated with statistically significant improved overall survival (p = 0.028 and 0.008, respectively).

The Company also updated its corporate presentation, to among other things, include the updated data from the Company’s ongoing Phase 2 trial in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb’s (BMS) Opdivo® (nivolumab) for in advanced NSCLC that was presented at ASCO. A copy of the corporate presentation is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.4 and is incorporated herein by reference.

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.