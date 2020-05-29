Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure .

On May 29, 2020, Johnson Outdoors Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing approval by the Board of Directors of a quarterly cash dividend payable on July 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2020 (the “Press Release”). A copy of the Press Release is being furnished to Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K Report as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in such filing.

Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits