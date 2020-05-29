Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.
On May 29, 2020, Johnson Outdoors Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing approval by the Board of Directors of a quarterly cash dividend payable on July 23, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2020 (the “Press Release”). A copy of the Press Release is being furnished to Item 7.01 of this Form 8-K Report as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any registration statement or other document filed under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise stated in such filing.
Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
JOHNSON OUTDOORS INC Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Johnson Outdoors Announces Cash Dividend RACINE,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)
Johnson Outdoors Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of branded seasonal, outdoor recreation products. The Company operates through four segments: Marine Electronics, Outdoor Equipment, Watercraft and Diving. Its Marine Electronics segment’s brands are Minn Kota, Humminbird and Cannon. Its Outdoor Equipment segment’s brands are Eureka!, Jetboil and Silva. Its Watercraft segment designs and markets Necky sea touring kayaks; sit on top Ocean Kayaks, and Old Town canoes and kayaks for family recreation, touring, angling and tripping. The Company manufactures and markets underwater diving products for recreational divers, which it sells and distributes under the SCUBAPRO brand name. It markets a line of underwater diving and snorkeling equipment, including regulators, buoyancy compensators, dive computers and gauges, wetsuits, masks, fins, snorkels and accessories. The Company’s products are used for fishing from a boat, diving, paddling, hiking and camping.
An ad to help with our costs