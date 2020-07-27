Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Information

Heat Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into At Market Issuance Sales Agreement, dated April 3, 2019, as amended by Amendment No. 1 (“Amendment No. 1”) on April 23, 2020 (the “Sales Agreement”), with B. Riley FBR, Inc. (“B. Riley FBR”) to which the Company may offer and sell, from time to time, at its option, shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0002 per share (the “Common Stock”), through B. Riley FBR, as sales agent (the “Sales Agent”), in an “at the market” offering (the “ATM Offering”). As of July 23, 2020, the Company has issued and sold an aggregate of 50,179,390 shares of Common Stock for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $49,902,377 to the Sales Agreement under the Company’s effective shelf Registration Statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-237808)(the “Registration Statement”), utilizing a prior prospectus dated May 4, 2020. On July 27, 2020, the Company filed a new prospectus supplement (the “ATM Prospectus Supplement”) to the Registration Statement for the offer and sale of shares of Common Stock having an aggregate offering price of up to $100,000,000 from time to time through or to B. Riley FBR acting as sales agent or principal.

Under the terms of the Sales Agreement, in no event will the Company issue or sell through the Sales Agent such number or dollar amount of shares of Common Stock that would (i) exceed the number or dollar amount of shares of Common Stock registered and available on the Registration Statement, (ii) exceed the number of authorized but unissued shares of Common Stock, (iii) exceed the number or dollar amount of shares of Common Stock permitted to be sold under Form S-3 (including General Instruction I.B.6 thereof, if applicable), or (iv) exceed the number or dollar amount of Common Stock for which the Company has filed a prospectus supplement to the Registration Statement.

Under the terms of the Sales Agreement, the Company may sell shares of its Common Stock through B. Riley FBR by any method permitted that is deemed an “at the market offering” as defined in Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). B. Riley FBR will use its commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices and applicable state and federal laws, rules and regulations to sell the Company’s Common Stock from time to time, based upon the Company’s instructions (including any price, time or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions the Company may impose). Actual sales will depend on a variety of factors to be determined by the Company from time to time, including (among others) market conditions, the trading price of the Company’s Common Stock, capital needs and determinations by the Company of the appropriate sources of funding for the Company. The Company is not obligated to make any sales of Common Stock under the Sales Agreement and the Company cannot provide any assurances that it will issue any shares to the Sales Agreement. The Company will pay a commission rate of up to 3.0% of the gross sales price per share sold and agreed to reimburse B. Riley FBR for certain specified expenses, including the fees and disbursements of its legal counsel in an amount not to exceed $50,000 and have agreed to reimburse B. Riley FBR an amount not to exceed $2,500 per quarter during the term of the sales agreement for legal fees to be incurred by B. Riley FBR. The Company has also agreed to the Sales Agreement to provide B. Riley FBR with customary indemnification and contribution rights.

This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

The description of the Sales Agreement and Amendment No. 1 does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Sales Agreement and Amendment No. 1, copies of which are included herewith as Exhibits 1.1. and 1.2, and are incorporated herein by reference.

The opinion of the Company’s counsel regarding the validity of the shares of Common Stock that will be issued to the Sales Agreement and the ATM Prospectus Supplement is also filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.

The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Sales Agreement and Amendment No. 1 were made solely for the benefit of the parties thereto. In addition, such representations, warranties and covenants (i) are intended as a way of allocating the risk between the parties to the Sales Agreement and Amendment No. 1 and not as statements of fact, and (ii) may apply standards of materiality in a way that is different from what may be viewed as material by stockholders of, or other investors in, the Company. Moreover, information concerning the subject matter of the representations and warranties may change after the date of the Sales Agreement and Amendment No. 1, which subsequent information may or may not be fully reflected in public disclosures.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

The following exhibits are filed with this Current Report on Form 8-K.



HEAT BIOLOGICS, INC. Exhibit

EX-5.1 2 htbx_ex5z1.htm OPNION Opinion EXHIBIT 5.1 The Chrysler Building 405 Lexington Avenue,…

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.