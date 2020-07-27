Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Other Events

On July 27, 2020, Heat Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that it had received written notice from The Nasdaq Stock Market on July 24, 2020 stating that the Company had regained compliance with the Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement (Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2)) as a result of the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0002 per share, being at $1.00 per share or greater for the 10 consecutive business days July 10, 2020 through July 23, 2020 and this matter was now closed. A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

About Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.