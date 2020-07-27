FORWARD AIR CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FWRD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FWRD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
FORWARD AIR CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FWRD) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
EX-10.1 2 exhibit101scharaofferletter.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 SCHARA Exhibit July 23,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About FORWARD AIR CORPORATION (NASDAQ:FWRD)
Forward Air Corporation offers services, which are classified into three segments: Forward Air, Forward Air Solutions (FASI) and Total Quality (TQI). The Company, through its three segments, offers a range of logistic and other services, including expedited full truckload (TLX), pick-up and delivery (Forward Air Complete), pool distribution, temperature-controlled truckload, warehousing, customs brokerage and shipment consolidation and handling. The Forward Air segment provides time-definite transportation and related logistics services to the North American deferred air freight market. The FASI segment provides pool distribution services through a network of terminals and service locations in over 30 cities throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Midwest and Southwest continental United States. The TQI segment provides security and temperature-controlled logistics services, primarily truckload services, to the pharmaceutical and other life science industries.