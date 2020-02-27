Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On February 27, 2020, Heat Biologics, Inc. (the “Company”) held a 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, the Company’s stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s 2018 Stock Incentive Plan (the “2018 Stock Incentive Plan” or the “Plan”) to increase the number of shares of common stock, $0.0002 par value per share (the “Common Stock”), that the Company will have authority to grant under the Plan by an additional 4,000,000 shares of Common Stock. A description of the Plan and the amendment to the Plan approved at the Special Meeting is set forth in the Company’s definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A for the Special Meeting, which was filed on January 24, 2020 (the “Definitive Proxy Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the section entitled “Proposal 4—Approval of an Amendment to our 2018 Stock Incentive Plan to Increase the Number of Shares of Common Stock That We Will Have Authority to Grant Under the Plan by an Additional 4,000,000 Shares of Common Stock,” which is incorporated herein by reference. The description is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of Amendment No. 2 to the 2018 Stock Incentive Plan, the form of which is included as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and attached to the Definitive Proxy Statement as Appendix D .

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

On February 27, 2020, at the Special Meeting, the Company’s stockholders voted on the following five (5) proposals and cast their votes as described below. These matters are described in detail in the Definitive Proxy Statement.

Proposal 1 — To approve an amendment to the Company’s third amended and restated certificate of incorporation, as amended (the “Restated Certificate of Incorporation”), to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock at a ratio to be determined in the discretion of our Board of Directors within a range of one (1) share of Common Stock for every two (2) to fifty (50) shares of Common Stock.

The Company’s stockholders approved Proposal 1. The votes cast were as follows:

Proposal 2 — To approve an amendment to the Restated Certificate of Incorporation to increase the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 100,000,000 to 250,000,000.

The Company’s stockholders approved Proposal 2. The votes cast were as follows:

Proposal 3 — To approve an amendment to the Restated Certificate of Incorporation to authorize the Board of Directors to issue (and set the terms of) undesignated preferred stock.

The Company’s stockholders did not approve Proposal 3. The votes cast were as follows:

Proposal 4 — To approve an amendment to 2018 Stock Incentive Plan to increase the number of shares of Common Stock that the Company will have authority to grant under the Plan by an additional 4,000,000 shares of Common Stock.

The Company’s stockholders approved Proposal 4. The votes cast were as follows:

Proposal 5 — To approve an adjournment of the Special Meeting, if the Board of Directors determines it to be necessary or appropriate, if a quorum is present, to solicit additional proxies if there are not sufficient votes in favor of Proposal 1, Proposal 2, Proposal 3 and/or Proposal 4.

The Company’s stockholders approved Proposal 5. The votes cast were as follows:

The Board of Directors has determined not to adjourn the Special Meeting to solicit additional proxies.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.



Heat Biologics, Inc. is a development-stage company focused on developing allogeneic, off-the-shelf cellular therapeutic vaccines to combat a range of cancers. The Company is an immuno-oncology company, which focuses on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, such as Immune Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ImPACT) and Combination Pan-Antigen Cytotoxic Therapy (ComPACT). Using its ImPACT platform technology, the Company has developed HS-410 (vesigenurtacel-L) as a product candidate to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC), and HS-110 (viagenpumatucel-L), which is intended for use in combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, as a potential treatment for patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Using its ComPACT platform technology, it has developed HS-120 as a potential treatment for NSCLC. It is conducting a Phase II trial of HS-410 in patients with NMIBC, and a Phase Ib trial of HS-110, in combination with nivolumab (Opdivo) to treat patients with NSCLC.