Health Revenue Assurance Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRAA) Files An 8-K Changes in Control of Registrant
Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant.
On July 14, 2020, as a result of a custodianship in Clark County, Nevada, Case Number: A816259, Custodian Ventures LLC (“Custodian”) was appointed Custodian of Health Revenue Assurance Holdings, Inc (the “Company”).
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On July 15, 2020 Custodian appointed David Lazar as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, President, Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors.
David Lazar, 30, has been CEO and Chairman of the Company since May 16, 2018. David Lazar is a private investor. Mr. Lazar has been a partner at Zenith Partners International since 2013, where he specializes in research and development, sales and marketing. Since February of 2018, Mr. Lazar has been the managing member of Custodian Ventures LLC, where he specializes in assisting distressed public companies. Since March 2018, David has acted as the managing member of Activist Investing LLC, which specializes in active investing in distressed public companies. David has a diverse knowledge of financial, legal and operations management; public company management, accounting, audit preparation, due diligence reviews and SEC regulations.
Section 8 – Other Events
Item 8.01. Other Events.
The Registrant’s current contact information is listed below:
Address: 1185 Avenue of the Americas, 3rd Floor. New York, New York 10036.
Phone number: 646-768-8417
Email: [email protected]
The Registrant’s President, Secretary, Chief Financial Officer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors is David Lazar, who may be reached at the Registrant’s address above.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
HEALTH REVENUE ASSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ea124297ex99-1_healthrevenue.htm NOTICE OF ENTRY OF ORDER IN THE STATE OF NEVADA,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Health Revenue Assurance Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRAA)
Health Revenue Assurance Holdings, Inc., formerly Anvex International, Inc., is a provider of revenue cycle services to a broad range of healthcare providers. The Company offers its customers integrated solutions designed around their specific business needs, including revenue cycle data analysis, contract and outsourced coding, billing, coding and compliance audits, coding education, coding consulting, physician coding services and ICD-10 education and transition services. The Company offers its customers coding services, coding consulting services and education services either on a standalone basis or bundled within a comprehensive solution.