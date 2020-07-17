Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On July 17, 2020, Bank of Commerce Holdings (the “Company”), posted a new general investor presentation on its website. The presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

Bank of Commerce Holdings (Holding Company) is a bank holding company. The Company’s principal business is to serve as a holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce (Bank), which operates under two separate names (Redding Bank of Commerce and Sacramento Bank of Commerce). The Bank operates over four full service facilities in two diverse markets in Northern California. The Bank provides a range of financial services and products for business and retail customers. Its principal products include various types of accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, certificate of deposit and money market deposit. It also offers sweep arrangements, commercial loans, construction loans, term loans, safe deposit boxes and electronic banking services. The primary focus of the Bank is to provide banking and related services to small and mid-sized businesses and not-for-profit organizations, as well as banking services for consumers, primarily business owners and their employees.