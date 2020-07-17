Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

The following directors’ terms of office as director continued after the Annual Meeting of Shareholders:

John R. Blind; Barbara T. Clemens; Godfrey M. Long, Jr.; Troy L. Priddy; Alejandro Quiroz; and Michael J. Schaefer.

About Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Ennis, Inc. and its subsidiaries are engaged in the production and sale of business forms, other business products and apparel to customers primarily located in the United States. The Company operates through two business segments: Print and Apparel. The Print Segment is engaged in printing, manufacturing and selling a range of business forms and other business products to distributors located throughout the United States primarily through independent dealers. The Print Segment sells products, including snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls and pressure sensitive products in short, medium and long runs. The Apparel Segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling activewear, including t-shirts, fleece goods and other wearables. The Apparel Segment operates under the name of Alstyle Apparel (Alstyle). Alstyle’s branded product lines are sold mainly under the AAA, Alstyle Apparel and Activewear, and Murina brands.