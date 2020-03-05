HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 5, 2020, we released our earnings for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2019. We plan to host an earnings conference call that same day at 4:45 p.m. Eastern time during which our chief executive officer and chief financial officer will discuss the results.

Interested parties may listen to the live presentation by dialing the listen-only number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Investor Information section of the company’s website at www.hcigroup.com.

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2020

Time: 4:45 p.m. Eastern time (1:45 p.m. Pacific time)

Our earnings release appears as Exhibit 99.1 to this form 8-K

Item 9.01 Exhibits.

Exhibit 99.1 Earnings Release

HCI Group, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 hci-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 hci-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 HCI Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results Tampa,…

About HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

HCI Group, Inc. (HCI) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants in the state of Florida through its subsidiaries. The Company operates through property and casualty insurance operations segment. The Company’s operations include Insurance Operations and Other Operations. The Company’s Insurance Operations include property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance. HCI’s Other Operations include information technology (IT) and real estate. The Company, through its subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its real estate operations consist of properties it owns, operations located at those owned properties and investments in approximately three commercial development projects. Its IT operations are focused on developing cloud-based products or services, including Exzeo, Proplet and Atlas Viewer.