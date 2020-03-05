EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 5, 2020, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. issued a press release announcing certain financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 25, 2019. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference.
Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex991q42019.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1  El Pollo Loco Holdings,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is a restaurant concept that offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken. The Company operates in the limited service restaurant segment. The Company’s activities are conducted through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc. (EPL), which develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants are located in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Utah. The Company offers flame-grilled chicken in a range of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. The Company operates approximately 190 and franchises over 250 El Pollo Loco restaurants. In addition, the Company licenses approximately two restaurants in the Philippines. The Company serves individual and family-sized chicken meals, a range of Mexican-inspired entrees and sides. It offers alternative proteins, such as shrimp, carnitas and beef.

