SEC Filings EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On March 5, 2020, El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. issued a press release announcing certain financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 25, 2019. The press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference.

Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.