EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
About EL POLLO LOCO HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:LOCO)
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. is a restaurant concept that offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken. The Company operates in the limited service restaurant segment. The Company’s activities are conducted through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc. (EPL), which develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The restaurants are located in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and Utah. The Company offers flame-grilled chicken in a range of contemporary Mexican-influenced entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tortilla soup, Pollo Bowls and Pollo Salads. The Company operates approximately 190 and franchises over 250 El Pollo Loco restaurants. In addition, the Company licenses approximately two restaurants in the Philippines. The Company serves individual and family-sized chicken meals, a range of Mexican-inspired entrees and sides. It offers alternative proteins, such as shrimp, carnitas and beef.