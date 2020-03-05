Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01
On March 5, 2020, Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) posted an updated corporate presentation to its website www.proteostasis.com. A copy of the presentation is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.
The information in this Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 made by the Company, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
(d) Exhibits.
|99.1
|
|Corporate Presentation
PROTEOSTASIS THERAPEUTICS, INC. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d873410dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 MORE CHOICES IN CYSTIC FIBROSIS TREATMENT: NOVEL CFTR MODULATOR COMBINATIONS #CForward Corporate Presentation March 2020 Exhibit 99.1 Safe Harbor and Disclaimer This presentation contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)
Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models. Using this platform, it has identified a new class of small molecules, amplifiers that modulate proteins in the proteostasis network. It is developing and intend to commercialize its lead amplifier of CFTR protein, PTI-428, to improve CFTR protein function. It also focuses on developing PTI-NC-733, PTI-130, Usp14 program and unfolded protein response (UPR) program. PTI-130 is a small molecule amplifier.
