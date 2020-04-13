COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. (NYSE:CRK) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01(a) Financial Statements of Businesses Acquired and Item 9.01 (b) Pro Forma Financial Information related to its acquisition of Covey Park Energy, LLC on July 16, 2019.

The unaudited financial statements required by this item of Covey Park Energy, LLC for the six-month period ended June 30, 2019 are filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K.

(b) Pro Forma Financial Information.

The pro forma financial information required by this item is filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this Form 8-K.

(d) Exhibits.

About COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. is an energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The Company operates in the segment of exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The Company’s oil and gas operations are concentrated in Texas and Louisiana. Its operations are focused in two operating areas: East Texas/North Louisiana and South Texas. The Company’s properties in the East Texas/North Louisiana region include approximately 80,660 acres in the Haynesville or Bossier shale formations. The Company’s Eagleville field includes approximately 30,220 acres located in the oil window of the Eagle Ford shale in South Texas. The Company owns interests in over 1,575 producing oil and natural gas wells, and operates over 950 of these wells. The Company owns interests in over 20 wells in the Rosita field, located in Duval County, Texas.