Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On July 27, 2020, Howard Bancorp, Inc. (the “Registrant”), the parent company of Howard Bank, issued a press release relating to its financial condition and results of operations as of and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
On July 28, 2020, representatives of the Registrant will host a conference call and give a presentation that includes financial and other information about the Registrant’s financial condition and results of operations as of and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020. The slide presentation that the representatives of the Registrant will discuss on the conference call and make use of at meetings with investors and analysts in the future is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
The instructions for obtaining access to the conference call are included in the press release that is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information in this Item 2.02, Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.
Howard Bancorp, Inc. is the bank holding company of Howard Bank. The Company’s primary business is to own all of the capital stock of Howard Bank. The Company operates through Community Banking segment. Howard Bank is a trust company, which has approximately four operating subsidiaries. The Company offers a range of services to its customers, including wire transfer services, automated teller machine (ATM) and check cards, ATMs at all of its service branch locations, safe deposit boxes at all service locations and credit cards through a third-party processor. Additionally, it provides Internet banking services to its customers and merchant card services for its business customers. The Company’s primary market focus is on making loans to and gathering deposits from small and medium size businesses and their owners, professionals and executives, and high-net-worth individuals in its primary market area.
