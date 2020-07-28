SEC Filings Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On July 27, 2020, Howard Bancorp, Inc. (the “Registrant”), the parent company of Howard Bank, issued a press release relating to its financial condition and results of operations as of and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

On July 28, 2020, representatives of the Registrant will host a conference call and give a presentation that includes financial and other information about the Registrant’s financial condition and results of operations as of and for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2020. The slide presentation that the representatives of the Registrant will discuss on the conference call and make use of at meetings with investors and analysts in the future is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The instructions for obtaining access to the conference call are included in the press release that is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information in this Item 2.02, Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section and shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Registrant under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the Exchange Act except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release dated July 27, 2020

99.2 Slide presentation