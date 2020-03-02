HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:HALL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On March 2, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release regarding its exit from its Binding Primary Auto Business and filing of its annual insurance statutory reports. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press Release dated March 2, 2020.



About HALLMARK FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services. Its segments include Standard Commercial Segment, Specialty Commercial Segment and Personal Segment. The Company’s Standard Commercial P&C operating unit primarily underwrites low-severity, short-tailed commercial property/casualty insurance products in the standard market. The Company reinsures a portion of the risk it underwrites in order to control the exposure to losses and to protect capital resources. Its Workers Compensation operating unit specializes in small and middle market workers compensation business. Its Specialty Commercial operating unit offers general aviation and satellite launch insurance products and services.