Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

Primo Water Corp Exhibit

About Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation is a provider of multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. The Company conducts its operations through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers). The Water segment sales consist of the sale of multi-gallon purified bottled water (Exchange) and its self-service filtered drinking water (Refill). The Dispensers segment sells water dispensers that are designed to dispense Primo and other dispenser-compatible bottled water. The Company sources three- and five-gallon water bottles from various independent vendors for use in Exchange. The Company sources and markets approximately two lines of water dispensers, consisting of over 40 models. The Company’s products are offered in each of the United States and in Canada at approximately 25,700 combined retail locations.