CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers



About CATALYST BIOSCIENCES, INC. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Story continues below

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., formerly Targacept, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on creating and developing medicines to address serious medical conditions. The Company focuses its product development efforts in the fields of hemostasis, including the treatment of hemophilia and surgical bleeding, and inflammation, including prevention of delayed graft function (DGF) in renal transplants and the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), a condition that can cause visual impairment or blindness. The Company’s advanced program is a coagulation Factor VIIa variant, CB 813d, that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in severe hemophilia A and B patients. In addition to its lead Factor VIIa program, it has approximately two other coagulation factors, a Factor IX variant, CB 2679d/ISU 304, that is in advanced preclinical development, and a Factor Xa variant that has reached the advanced lead preclinical-stage of development.