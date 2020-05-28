Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Files An 8-K Other Events

On May 27, 2020, Gulf Resources, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its receipt of final approval for the construction of its new chemical factory and the commencement of the construction of this new chemical factory located at Bohai Marine Fine Chemical Industry Park, Shouguang City, Shandong Province, China.

About Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE)

Gulf Resources, Inc. is a holding company. The Company manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt; manufactures and sells chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, wastewater processing, papermaking chemical agents and inorganic chemicals, and manufactures and sells materials for human and animal antibiotics. The Company operates in three segments: bromine, crude salt and chemical products. Crude salt is the principal material in alkali production, as well as chlorine alkali production and is used in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries. Its Chemical products include Hydroxyl guar gum, Demulsified agent, Corrosion inhibitor for acidizing, Bactericide, Iron ion stabilizer, Flocculants agent, Bromopropane, Solid lubricant, Polyether lubricant and Chlorantraniliprole. Its production sites are located in the Shandong Province in northeastern China.