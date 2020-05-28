CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFBK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Story continues below

﻿

﻿

﻿

The results of the voting at the Annual Meeting were as follows:

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

﻿

About CENTRAL FEDERAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CFBK)

Central Federal Corporation is a holding company of CFBank. CFBank is a savings institution. The Company attracts retail and business deposits from the general public and use the deposits, together with borrowings and other funds, primarily to originate commercial and commercial real estate loans, single-family and multi-family residential mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit. The Company’s customers are small businesses, small business owners and consumers. The loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial, commercial real estate and multi-family mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and consumer loans. Its primary sources of funds are retail and business deposit accounts and certificates of deposit, brokered certificates of deposit and, to a lesser extent, principal and interest payments on loans and securities, Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances, other borrowings and proceeds from the sale of loans.