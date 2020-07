SEC Filings LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k - Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter LIQUIDITY SERVICES, INC. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 13, 2020, Samuel M. Guzman, Jr. notified Liquidity Services, Inc. (the “Company”) of his intention to resign as Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, effective August 7, 2020, in order to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Guzman’s resignation was not because of any disagreement with the Company on any matter relating to the Company’s operations, policies or practices, including accounting principles and practices.

The Company has commenced a search for a new Chief Accounting Officer. Mr. Michael Patrick, Sr. Director, SEC Reporting, Technical Accounting and SOX, will assume Mr. Guzman’s duties on an interim basis effective August 7, 2020.