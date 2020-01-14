FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (NASDAQ:FOMX) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 14, 2020, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (the “Company”) issued a press release entitled “Foamix Announces AMZEEQTM (minocycline) Achievement of Preferred Status on Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary, One of the Largest Commercial Formularies in the U.S.” A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this report.

The information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 hereto is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall they be deemed incorporated by reference in any of the Company’s filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release entitled “Foamix Announces AMZEEQTM (minocycline) Achievement of Preferred Status on Express Scripts National Preferred Formulary, One of the Largest Commercial Formularies in the U.S.,” dated January 14, 2020.



About FOAMIX PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. (NASDAQ:FOMX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing its minocycline foam for the treatment of acne, rosacea, impetigo and other skin conditions. The Company operates in the segment of development and commercialization of foam-based formulations. The Company develops FMX101, FMX102, FMX103 and FDX104 using its technology, which includes foam-based platforms. The Company’s lead product candidate FMX101, is a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline. The Company develops FMX102, a minocycline foam product candidate for the treatment of impetigo, including cases of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA). It is also developing FMX103, minocycline foam for rosacea. FDX104 is a topical foam formulation of the antibiotic doxycycline for the treatment of severe acne-like rashes induced by chemotherapy. It completed a Phase II clinical trial for FMX102.