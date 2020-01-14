Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02.



FLOTEK INDUSTRIES INC/CN/ Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 d868585dex101.htm EX-10.1 EX-10.1 Exhibit 10.1 Execution Version PURCHASE AGREEMENT This PURCHASE AGREEMENT (this “Agreement”) is made as of the 10th day of January,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc. is a technology-driven company that develops and supplies oilfield products, services and equipment to the oil, gas and mining industries. The Company has four business segments: Energy Chemistry Technologies, Consumer and Industrial Chemical Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Production Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages and markets chemicals for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation and production activities. The Consumer and Industrial Chemicals Technologies segment sources citrus oil domestically and internationally, and is a processor of citrus oils. The Drilling Technologies segment is a provider of downhole drilling tools for use in oilfield, mining, water-well and industrial drilling activities. The Production Technologies segment provides pumping system components, electric submersible pumps, gas separators, production valves and complementary services.