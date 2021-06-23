SEC Filings Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Great Elm Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GECC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

Great Elm Capital Corp. (the “Company”) issued the press release attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 in connection with the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem, in whole, the issued and outstanding Notes (as defined below).

The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information provided herein shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 8.01 Other Events

On June 23, 2021, the Company caused notices to be issued to the holders of its 6.50% Notes due 2022 (CUSIP No. 390320 307; NASDAQ: GECCL) (the “Notes”) regarding the Company’s exercise of its option to redeem, in whole, the issued and outstanding Notes, to Section 1104 of the Indenture, dated as of September 18, 2017, by and between the Company and American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC, as trustee (the “Trustee”), and Section 1.01(h) of the First Supplemental Indenture, dated as of September 18, 2017, by and between the Company and the Trustee. The Company will redeem all of the issued and outstanding Notes on July 23, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The Notes will be redeemed at 50% of their principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest thereon from April 30, 2021, through, but excluding, the Redemption Date. A copy of the notice of redemption is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.