W Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WTCG) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 22, 2021, W Technologies, Inc. issued a press release announcing entry into a share exchange agreement with KryptoBank Co. (“KryptoBank”) and its stockholders, to which KryptoBank will become a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The share exchange is expected to close by July 31, 2021. to the share exchange agreement, the Company will acquire 100% of KryptoBank’s issued and outstanding common stock in exchange for the issuance by the Company of common stock representing 90% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common stock. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information included in Item 7.01 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The information set forth under this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed an admission as to the materiality of any information in this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

W Technologies, Inc. Exhibit

W Technologies, Inc., formerly Winning Edge International, Inc., is a diversified holding company. The Company is engaged in creating mobile and search engine optimized Websites, landing pages and blogs, which incorporates social media and permission based short message service (SMS) text message marketing techniques. It is also engaged in the development of online shopping and payment solutions, environmentally safe oil and gas recovery technologies, clean water technologies, financial services involving residential and commercial real estate and other markets. Its subsidiaries are SoMo Technologies, Inc., Ad Media Group, Inc. and WT Real Estate Development Corp. SoMo Technologies, Inc. includes the GottaGo Text, G2GText and G2GGolf social media advertising operations. AdMedia Group, Inc. is engaged in the digital advertising distribution market. WT Real Estate Development Corp. is the Company’s commercial and residential real estate division.