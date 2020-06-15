SEC Filings GOLUB CAPITAL BDC, INC. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On June 15, 2020, Golub Capital BDC, Inc. issued a press release describing certain purchases of securities by affiliates of its investment adviser and certain other purchasers. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Press release of Golub Capital BDC, Inc., dated as of June 15, 2020.