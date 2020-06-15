FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

On June 10, 2020, the Board of Directors of First National Corporation declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per common share, which is payable on June 30, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 22, 2020.

About FIRST NATIONAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation is a bank holding company of First Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which provides loan, deposit, wealth management and other products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and central regions of Virginia. Loan products and services include personal loans, residential mortgages, home equity loans and commercial loans. Deposit products and services include checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit and cash management accounts. The Bank offers other services, including Internet banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture and other traditional banking services. The Bank’s wealth management department offers estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, individual retirement accounts and estate settlement.