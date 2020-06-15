COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC. (NASDAQ:JVA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On June 15, 2020, Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (the “Company” or “Coffee Holding”) issued a press release disclosing certain information regarding its results of operations for the three and six months ended April 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished under Item 2.02 as Exhibit 99.1.

The information included in this Item 2.02, and Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K, shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of or otherwise subject to the liabilities under Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Unless expressly incorporated into a filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act made after the date hereof, the information contained in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

(d) The following exhibit is furnished with this report:

99.1 Press Release, dated June 15, 2020, issued by Coffee Holding entitled “Coffee Holding Co., Inc. Reports Results for Three and Six Months Ended April 30, 2020.”



About COFFEE HOLDING CO., INC. (NASDAQ:JVA)

Coffee Holding Co., Inc. is a wholesale coffee roaster and dealer in the United States. The Company is engaged in the wholesale coffee operations, including manufacturing, roasting, packaging, marketing and distributing roasted and blended coffees for private labeled accounts and its own brands, and it sells green coffee. Its products are divided into approximately three categories: Wholesale Green Coffee, Private Label Coffee and Branded Coffee. The wholesale green coffee includes unroasted raw beans imported from around the world and sold to roasters, and coffee shop operators. The private label coffee consists of coffee roasted, blended, packaged and sold under the specifications and names of others, including supermarkets that want to have their own brand name on coffee. The branded coffee includes coffee roasted and blended to its own specifications. It also offers specialty instant coffees, tea and trial-sized mini-brick coffee packages, among others.